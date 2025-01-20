Internal production and repair of equipment: Zelensky held a meeting of the Beta

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss issues of domestic production, equipment repair, and the defense industry, UNN reports.

I held a meeting today. Many issues related to our domestic production and repair of equipment, our defense industry, our defense production are an absolute priority - Zelensky said.

Recall

On Friday, January 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Security Council to discuss the issue of independence in weapons production. The agenda included drones, a missile program, and robotic systems for the army.