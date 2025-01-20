Internal production and repair of equipment: Zelensky held a meeting of the Beta
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. The agenda included domestic production, equipment repair, and the defense industry.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss issues of domestic production, equipment repair, and the defense industry, UNN reports.
I held a meeting today. Many issues related to our domestic production and repair of equipment, our defense industry, our defense production are an absolute priority
Recall
On Friday, January 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Security Council to discuss the issue of independence in weapons production. The agenda included drones, a missile program, and robotic systems for the army.