Internal investigation against ex-Deputy Prosecutor General Verbytskyi completed, results handed over to NABU

The Prosecutor General's Office has completed an internal investigation into former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi, and the results have been sent to the NABU. Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin told about this in the project "Karpiak on Suspilne", UNN reports .

"As for the internal investigation, it has been completed. And all the materials were sent to the NABU, in accordance with the detective's request," Kostin said.

Earlier, Skhemy found that Verbytskyi's girlfriend acquired elite property worth at least UAH 52 million in 2024 without having sufficient official income for this. On July 1, Prosecutor General Kostin signed an order to dismiss Verbytskyi from the post of Deputy Prosecutor General.