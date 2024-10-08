ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Internal investigation against ex-Deputy Prosecutor General Verbytskyi completed, results handed over to NABU

Internal investigation against ex-Deputy Prosecutor General Verbytskyi completed, results handed over to NABU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15307 views

The Prosecutor General's Office has completed an internal investigation into Dmytro Verbytskyi and handed over the materials to the NABU. Earlier, journalists discovered that Verbytskyi's girlfriend had purchased elite property worth UAH 52 million without sufficient official income.

The Prosecutor General's Office has completed an internal investigation into former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi, and the results have been sent to the NABU. Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin told about this in the project "Karpiak on Suspilne", UNN reports .

"As for the internal investigation, it has been completed. And all the materials were sent to the NABU, in accordance with the detective's request," Kostin said.

Earlier, Skhemy found that Verbytskyi's girlfriend acquired elite property worth at least UAH 52 million in 2024 without having sufficient official income for this. On July 1, Prosecutor General Kostin signed an order to dismiss Verbytskyi from the post of Deputy Prosecutor General.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
andriy-kostinAndriy Kostin
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

