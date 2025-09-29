Intelligence reveals names of Russian officers involved in missile strikes on Ukraine

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) has identified and released the names of Russian commanders involved in massive missile attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. The list includes 13 representatives of the command staff of the Russian long-range aviation, who organized missile launches at hospitals, schools, and residential buildings. This was reported by the GUR press service, writes UNN.

The GUR publishes updated data on thirteen individuals from the command staff of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, involved in planning and organizing missile strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Among them:

Military intelligence publishes information about the places of residence and registration of these individuals, their phone numbers, email addresses, individual tax numbers, and state insurance policy numbers.

Identifying individuals from the command staff of the Russian Aerospace Forces who were responsible for planning and organizing the launches of cruise and aeroballistic missiles against Ukrainian cities is one of the priority areas of the GUR's work.

The obtained materials are being sent to national and international justice mechanisms to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In total, for the period from February 24, 2022, to August 31, 2025, the following were recorded:

These strikes were aimed at civilian infrastructure: hospitals and maternity hospitals, educational institutions, apartment buildings, power plants. As a result of missile terror, thousands of civilians were killed and injured, and civilian objects suffered large-scale destruction.