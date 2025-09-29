$41.480.01
Actual
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Kh-101

Intelligence reveals names of Russian officers involved in missile strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1126 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate has identified 13 Russian commanders responsible for missile attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Intelligence reveals names of Russian officers involved in missile strikes on Ukraine

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) has identified and released the names of Russian commanders involved in massive missile attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. The list includes 13 representatives of the command staff of the Russian long-range aviation, who organized missile launches at hospitals, schools, and residential buildings. This was reported by the GUR press service, writes UNN.

The GUR publishes updated data on thirteen individuals from the command staff of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, involved in planning and organizing missile strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

- the report says.

Among them:

  • Lieutenant General Kobyash Sergey Ivanovich – Commander of the Air Force – Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces;
    • Major General Kuvaldin Sergey Gennadievich – Commander of Long-Range Aviation of the Air Force of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces;
      • Colonel Shevel Sergey Viktorovich – Chief of Staff – First Deputy Commander of Long-Range Aviation of the Air Force of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces;
        • Major General Pchela Oleg Vladimirovich – Deputy Commander of Long-Range Aviation of the Air Force of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

          Military intelligence publishes information about the places of residence and registration of these individuals, their phone numbers, email addresses, individual tax numbers, and state insurance policy numbers.

          Identifying individuals from the command staff of the Russian Aerospace Forces who were responsible for planning and organizing the launches of cruise and aeroballistic missiles against Ukrainian cities is one of the priority areas of the GUR's work.

          - noted the intelligence agency.

          The obtained materials are being sent to national and international justice mechanisms to bring the perpetrators to justice.

          In total, for the period from February 24, 2022, to August 31, 2025, the following were recorded:

          • 2,354 launches of Kh-555/Kh-101/Kh-55SM missiles from Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft;
            • 321 launches of Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft;
              • 171 launches of Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K/I aircraft.

                These strikes were aimed at civilian infrastructure: hospitals and maternity hospitals, educational institutions, apartment buildings, power plants. As a result of missile terror, thousands of civilians were killed and injured, and civilian objects suffered large-scale destruction.

                - summarized the GUR.

                GRU naval drone strike: oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk paralyzed - sources25.09.25, 13:06 • 2390 views

                Olga Rozgon

                War in UkrainePolitics
                Electricity
                Kh-101
                The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
                Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
                Ukraine