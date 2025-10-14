Instead of Povoroznyk: Klychko appointed Panteleiev as acting first deputy head of Kyiv City State Administration

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
03:00 PM • 136 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 10411 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 10982 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 16365 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 11696 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 17268 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 11134 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 10381 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 12309 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 14747 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.5m/s
72%
751mm
Popular news
Elon Musk's SpaceX and xAI companies are buying unsold Cybertrucks from TeslaOctober 14, 05:59 AM • 12404 views
Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New YorkOctober 14, 06:35 AM • 14284 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescuedOctober 14, 07:09 AM • 23827 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 6892 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 5666 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa01:31 PM • 10411 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 16365 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 17268 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 56968 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 57176 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 5856 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 7110 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 28019 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 32698 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 34077 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
T-72
T-90
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Gold

Instead of Povoroznyk: Klychko appointed Panteleiev as acting first deputy head of Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klychko appointed Petro Panteleiev as acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration from October 14, 2025, dismissing Mykola Povoroznyk on October 13, 2025.

Instead of Povoroznyk: Klychko appointed Panteleiev as acting first deputy head of Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has appointed Petro Panteleiev as acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration. This was reported by UNN with reference to the order of the Kyiv city mayor.

Details

To assign the duties of the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration to the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Panteleiev P. O. from October 14, 2025

- the document states.

Klitschko also dismissed Mykola Povoroznyk from the post of first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration on October 13, 2025.

Addition

On October 13, Mykola Povoroznyk announced that he had been dismissed from the post of first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Mykola Povoroznyk, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, was suspended from the position he had held since December 21, 2017.

Head of the KCMVA Timur Tkachenko accused Povoroznyk of failing to carry out instructions and creating unfavorable conditions for the KCMVA's work.

Let's add

Petro Panteleiev has been Klitschko's acting deputy since 2014. Prior to that, he held the position of head of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration for four years.

In 2022, Klitschko's deputy Panteleiev was notified of suspicion in the case of the "Radikal" plant.

At the "Radikal" plant, which is not and never has been in municipal ownership, harmful waste accumulated as a result of the owners' negligence. Despite the fact that the city authorities ensured the removal of more than 300 tons of harmful materials, and in November 2021, at the initiative of the city, the implementation of a project for the safe disposal of hazardous waste on the territory began, law enforcement agencies today accuse the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration of inaction.

Anna Murashko

SocietyPoliticsKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Vitali Klitschko