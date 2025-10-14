Instead of Povoroznyk: Klychko appointed Panteleiev as acting first deputy head of Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has appointed Petro Panteleiev as acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration. This was reported by UNN with reference to the order of the Kyiv city mayor.

Details

To assign the duties of the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration to the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Panteleiev P. O. from October 14, 2025 - the document states.

Klitschko also dismissed Mykola Povoroznyk from the post of first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration on October 13, 2025.

Addition

On October 13, Mykola Povoroznyk announced that he had been dismissed from the post of first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Mykola Povoroznyk, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, was suspended from the position he had held since December 21, 2017.

Head of the KCMVA Timur Tkachenko accused Povoroznyk of failing to carry out instructions and creating unfavorable conditions for the KCMVA's work.

Let's add

Petro Panteleiev has been Klitschko's acting deputy since 2014. Prior to that, he held the position of head of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration for four years.

In 2022, Klitschko's deputy Panteleiev was notified of suspicion in the case of the "Radikal" plant.

At the "Radikal" plant, which is not and never has been in municipal ownership, harmful waste accumulated as a result of the owners' negligence. Despite the fact that the city authorities ensured the removal of more than 300 tons of harmful materials, and in November 2021, at the initiative of the city, the implementation of a project for the safe disposal of hazardous waste on the territory began, law enforcement agencies today accuse the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration of inaction.