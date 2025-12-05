Instead of checking documents, he used force: a TCC serviceman in Lviv region received a suspicion notice

In the Lviv region, a TCC serviceman who used force against a 56-year-old man instead of checking documents was notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

SBI employees notified a serviceman of the Shevchenkivskyi RTCC and SP of suspicion, who, instead of the legally prescribed document check, used physical force against a 56-year-old Lviv resident. The victim sustained injuries of moderate severity - the report says.

According to the investigation, several TCC employees suddenly attacked a passerby in one of Lviv's districts. They held him by the arms, and one of them delivered a strong blow. Despite the victim's cry of pain and the remarks of passersby, instead of providing medical assistance, he was forcibly dragged into a service car.

At the same time, the TCC employee deliberately did not turn on the portable video recorder.

During the military medical commission, doctors diagnosed the victim with a fracture of the tuberosity of the left humerus, and only after that he was provided with the necessary medical care.

The serviceman's actions are qualified under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - abuse of power and official authority, which caused bodily injuries of moderate severity. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

SBI investigators have already filed a motion with the court regarding the election of a preventive measure for the serviceman.

Currently, other appeals from citizens regarding employees of the Shevchenkivskyi TCC and SP, including the suspect, are being additionally checked.

