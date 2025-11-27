Beat a conscript who refused to undergo fluorography during a medical examination: a TCC official was notified of suspicion

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a TCC official beat a conscript who refused to undergo fluorography during a medical examination. The victim received at least five blows to the groin area. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the TCC official was notified of suspicion and subsequently taken into custody, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on the evening of November 11, a conscript was brought to the territorial center for recruitment and social support to clarify military registration data. After that, he, along with other citizens, was sent to a local hospital for a military medical commission.

During the medical examination, the man refused to undergo fluorography. In response, the deputy head of the TCC lost his temper and began to beat him. He struck the victim at least five times, specifically in the groin area. According to the investigation, these blows were intentional and targeted. As a result of these illegal actions, the victim suffered severe bodily injuries, which necessitated the surgical removal of one of the organs (orchiectomy).

Under the procedural guidance of the Ivano-Frankivsk Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region, the serviceman was notified of suspicion of abuse of power under martial law, which led to grave consequences (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the request of the prosecutors, the court chose a preventive measure for the lieutenant colonel in the form of detention without the right to bail.

Currently, information regarding the possible involvement of other persons, including law enforcement agencies, in illegal actions is being checked.

For the imputed criminal offense, the suspect faces up to 12 years in prison.