Instead of a fine: Odesa customs official demanded over 270,000 hryvnias in bribe

An official of the Odesa Customs of the State Customs Service of Ukraine was notified of suspicion for extortion and receiving an unlawful benefit, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect, using her official position, demanded and received over 270,000 hryvnias from a representative of two companies. In return, she promised not to take measures to impose maximum fines for violations of customs legislation.

For this, on August 7, the customs employee received a suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — receiving an unlawful benefit combined with its extortion.

Addendum

On August 8, the court chose a pre-trial restraint for her in the form of detention with the determination of bail in the amount of UAH 787,000.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the SBI with the operational support of the Security Service of Ukraine Directorate in Odesa region.

