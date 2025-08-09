Instead of a fine: Odesa customs official demanded over 270,000 hryvnias in bribe

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 12167 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
01:49 PM • 35408 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 48244 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 208960 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 115583 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 273023 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 257241 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 103557 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 146487 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 78182 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.3m/s
47%
754mm
Popular news
Ukraine synchronized this year's sanctions against Russia with the US: Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decisionAugust 9, 07:36 AM • 49345 views
"Russia should not be rewarded for starting this war" - Sybiha on territorial concessionsAugust 9, 07:55 AM • 22539 views
In Tatarstan, the "Carpet" regime was introduced due to the threat of drones: it is reported that a plant producing "Shaheds" is under attackVideoAugust 9, 08:59 AM • 26794 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff misunderstood Putin - BildAugust 9, 09:42 AM • 40007 views
Withdrawal from Donbas threatens loss of "fortress belt" that held back Russia for 11 years - ISWAugust 9, 09:59 AM • 49792 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 272972 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 168496 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 257190 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 257717 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 181865 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
J. D. Vance
David Lammy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
United Kingdom
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideo03:20 PM • 10950 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo01:49 PM • 35345 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 257717 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 209619 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 220041 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The New York Times
TikTok
Instagram
Bild

Instead of a fine: Odesa customs official demanded over 270,000 hryvnias in bribe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

An Odesa customs official was notified of suspicion of demanding and receiving undue benefit. She received over 270,000 hryvnias, promising not to impose fines.

Instead of a fine: Odesa customs official demanded over 270,000 hryvnias in bribe

An official of the Odesa Customs of the State Customs Service of Ukraine was notified of suspicion for extortion and receiving an unlawful benefit, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect, using her official position, demanded and received over 270,000 hryvnias from a representative of two companies. In return, she promised not to take measures to impose maximum fines for violations of customs legislation.

For this, on August 7, the customs employee received a suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — receiving an unlawful benefit combined with its extortion.

Addendum

On August 8, the court chose a pre-trial restraint for her in the form of detention with the determination of bail in the amount of UAH 787,000.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the SBI with the operational support of the Security Service of Ukraine Directorate in Odesa region.

Schemes in the construction of fortifications, poor road repairs and more: Kravchenko announced 45 more suspicions to officials in Sumy and Rivne regions08.08.25, 16:51 • 3316 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine