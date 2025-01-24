ukenru
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actual
Inspections of carriers have begun in Kyiv: over UAH 1.6 million worth of reports have been drawn up in a few days

Inspections of carriers have begun in Kyiv: over UAH 1.6 million worth of reports have been drawn up in a few days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30167 views

Over the course of 4 days of inspections in Kyiv, 95 violations were identified among 430 passenger carriers. The main violations are the lack of permits and non-compliance with the drivers' working hours.

On Monday, Kyiv began intensified measures to inspect passenger carriers. Over four days, 430 carriers were inspected. As a result, the inspectors drew up 95 reports worth more than UAH 1,650,000. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

“In coordination with Ukrtransbezpeka, intensified measures have been taken to check passenger carriers in Kyiv since Monday. On-the-road inspections continue in places where the largest passenger traffic is concentrated: near bus stations, metro terminals, etc. In just four days, 430 passenger carriers were inspected. As a result, the inspectors drew up 95 reports worth more than UAH 1,650,000,” Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, among the violations:

- Lack of permits for passenger transport drivers who transport people without any safety guarantees.

- failure to comply with the work and rest schedule, which endangers the life and health of all road users.

“Each of us has the right to safe travel and confidence in the compliance of transport with all standards, driven by a qualified and responsible driver. We cannot allow people to suffer because of negligence or indifference. Special attention is paid to the issue of free transportation for defense lawyers. I am deeply concerned about reports of cases of denial of the right to free transportation to our soldiers. Such incidents come from different districts of the capital, and this is absolutely unacceptable. The social protection of our defenders is the basis we are obliged to guarantee,” said Tkachenko.

He emphasized that such cases are rather unfortunate exceptions than a systemic problem. However, each such situation undermines the credibility of our joint work and should not be ignored.

Tram collision in Kyiv: Kyivpastrans calls driver's misconduct the cause of the accident, bus routes are launched on Hlybochytska06.08.24, 12:14 • 27849 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Kyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
kyivKyiv

