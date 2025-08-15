Injuries and diseases acquired in captivity equated to combat-related ones - Ministry of Defense

Injuries, concussions, and traumas sustained by military personnel while in captivity are officially equated to combat injuries. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Military personnel who have been in captivity will receive more rights and social protection. It is noted that the relevant document has already been signed.

According to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, until now, injuries or illnesses sustained in captivity were not recognized as related to the defense of the Motherland. Because of this, defenders were deprived of the opportunity to obtain the status of a combatant or the status of a person with a disability due to war.

From now on, injuries, traumas, concussions, and illnesses acquired in captivity are equated to combat injuries.

This decision guarantees military personnel:

proper social protection;

the right to all stipulated benefits and compensations;

free treatment and rehabilitation.

The state will protect each of our military personnel not only on the battlefield but also after returning home - emphasized Denys Shmyhal.

"It is important that our defenders receive the best care and support, worthy of their heroism. The state will continue to do everything possible to ensure this for them," the Minister of Defense stressed.

Recall

President Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a draft law to protect and rehabilitate Ukrainian soldiers after captivity. The assistance will apply to illnesses acquired in captivity and will be equated to assistance for illnesses received during service.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution that improves the treatment, rehabilitation, and adaptation of those released from Russian captivity. The document provides for clearer requirements for medical examination and the expansion of the network of recovery facilities.

