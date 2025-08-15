$41.510.09
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 32947 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:23 PM • 48374 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 44651 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 32403 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 35539 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 50131 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 165065 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 88168 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 85837 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 75516 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Injuries and diseases acquired in captivity equated to combat-related ones - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has equated wounds, concussions, and injuries sustained by military personnel in captivity to combat-related ones. This will ensure their social protection, benefits, compensation, and free medical treatment.

Injuries and diseases acquired in captivity equated to combat-related ones - Ministry of Defense

Injuries, concussions, and traumas sustained by military personnel while in captivity are officially equated to combat injuries. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Military personnel who have been in captivity will receive more rights and social protection. It is noted that the relevant document has already been signed.

According to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, until now, injuries or illnesses sustained in captivity were not recognized as related to the defense of the Motherland. Because of this, defenders were deprived of the opportunity to obtain the status of a combatant or the status of a person with a disability due to war.

From now on, injuries, traumas, concussions, and illnesses acquired in captivity are equated to combat injuries.

This decision guarantees military personnel:

  • proper social protection;
    • the right to all stipulated benefits and compensations;
      • free treatment and rehabilitation.

        The state will protect each of our military personnel not only on the battlefield but also after returning home

        - emphasized Denys Shmyhal.

        "It is important that our defenders receive the best care and support, worthy of their heroism. The state will continue to do everything possible to ensure this for them," the Minister of Defense stressed.

        Recall

        President Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a draft law to protect and rehabilitate Ukrainian soldiers after captivity. The assistance will apply to illnesses acquired in captivity and will be equated to assistance for illnesses received during service.

        The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution that improves the treatment, rehabilitation, and adaptation of those released from Russian captivity. The document provides for clearer requirements for medical examination and the expansion of the network of recovery facilities.

        Vita Zelenetska

