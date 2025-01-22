Influenza circulates in 16 regions of Ukraine, two people have died - Ministry of Health

The flu is circulating in 16 regions of Ukraine, with two fatalities due to complications registered over the past week, the Health Ministry reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Currently, only Ternopil region remains above the low-level epidemic threshold. However, circulation of influenza A and B viruses has been detected in 16 regions of the country. During the week of January 13-19, two fatalities were registered in the country due to flu complications: in Khmelnytsky and Ivano-Frankivsk regions," the Ministry of Health reported.

Doctors also reported five deaths due to COVID-19 complications.

According to doctors, the deceased did not have preventive vaccinations against influenza and COVID-19.

Between January 13 and 19, 106 639 people fell ill with ARVI, influenza, and COVID-19, including 54 887 children under the age of 17. Doctors diagnosed 372 people with COVID-19, including 31 children. 3 ,284 patients were admitted to medical facilities in the country with complications of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19, including 1 ,873 children. All hospitalized patients, as indicated, received the necessary medical care.

In total, since the beginning of the epidemic season, from September 30, 2024, to January 19, 2025, 1 819 714 people have contracted SARS, influenza, and COVID-19. This is 20.5% less than at the same time last year. 16 051 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19. Two deaths were reported as a result of flu complications and 71 among people who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health explained in whom the new FLiRT strain does not cause severe forms of the disease