Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
March 5, 11:07 PM • 14922 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 29550 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 32784 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 68366 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of Harvest
March 5, 12:39 PM • 116083 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 55386 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 47403 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 76485 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 27944 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
Indian oil refining giant seeks to buy Russian oil after temporary US waiver - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

Indian company Reliance Industries Ltd. plans to purchase Russian oil after receiving a temporary license from the United States. This decision will allow India to ease pressure on energy markets caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

Indian oil refining giant seeks to buy Russian oil after temporary US waiver - Bloomberg

Indian company Reliance Industries Ltd. seeks to acquire Russian oil after the US granted India a license for temporary purchases of consignments, according to a source familiar with the situation, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

The refining giant plans to process the oil at its facility, which produces fuel for the domestic Indian market, the source said. The company's export-oriented plant will continue to operate on non-Russian crude grades, the source added.

This authorization marks a significant turnaround in the Trump administration's policy, which had put significant pressure on New Delhi to reduce its purchases of Russian oil. According to Kpler, last year Reliance was the largest buyer of oil from the OPEC+ member country, importing almost 600,000 barrels per day.

US temporarily unblocked Russian oil sales to India to stabilize the global market06.03.26, 05:37 • 5452 views

The conflict in the Middle East has disrupted energy supplies from the region, leading to rising oil and natural gas prices, and the US authorization is intended to ease this pressure. A large amount of Russian oil remains on tankers in the region, allowing Indian refineries to quickly ramp up purchases.

According to Kpler, about 70% of Reliance's oil imports in 2026 come from the Middle East. According to Kpler, the company's purchases of Russian oil have fallen to about one-tenth of last year's level after the EU ban on imports of petroleum products produced using Russian oil.

The US license was issued late Thursday evening and applies to Russian oil loaded on tankers until March 5. According to Bloomberg, about 15 million barrels of Russian oil are on tankers in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, with another 7 million idle near Singapore.

Buyers' interest in Russian oil in Asia is growing, but prices remain stable - Reuters05.03.26, 17:37 • 5318 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World