India will no longer buy oil from Russia - Trump

US President Donald Trump said he was informed about India's alleged intentions to no longer buy Russian oil. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of state's interview with journalists.

I understand that India will no longer buy oil from Russia. That's what I heard, but I don't know if it's true or not, but it's a good step. Let's see what happens next - said Donald Trump

It should be recalled that India's state oil refineries suspended purchases of Russian oil due to reduced discounts and warnings from the US President. Companies turned to the spot market, preferring Middle Eastern and African grades.

