India declares emergency over Middle East fuel crisis

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
01:05 PM • 2706 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 7754 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 6256 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 12445 views
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated accession
10:48 AM • 13567 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 15593 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 16715 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 15291 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
March 6, 07:00 AM • 13768 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 21028 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.4m/s
63%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Scientists successfully grew chickpeas in simulated lunar soil for future space missionsPhotoMarch 6, 04:00 AM • 15550 views
Oil prices show record weekly increase due to Middle East escalationPhotoMarch 6, 04:18 AM • 17644 views
Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strikeMarch 6, 04:50 AM • 21874 views
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' case09:52 AM • 10718 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 17914 views
Publications
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 2350 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran12:50 PM • 7754 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 10075 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 18104 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 41111 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Pyshnyi
Musician
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 22294 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 19698 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 21897 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 43124 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 49460 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Gold
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

India declares emergency over Middle East fuel crisis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The country's government has instructed refineries to maximize the production of liquefied petroleum gas to prevent shortages.

India declares emergency over Middle East fuel crisis

India has declared a state of emergency due to supply disruptions caused by the crisis and hostilities in the Middle East. The country's government has instructed oil refineries to maximize the production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to prevent a shortage of cooking fuel. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

An order issued on the evening of March 5 instructs all refineries to "maximize and ensure the use of their available propane-butane for the production of liquefied gas."

The government also instructed producers to provide liquefied gas, propane, and butane to state-owned refineries - Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, and Bharat Petroleum Corp - for distribution to households.

As noted in the Reuters publication, the mandatory redirection of propane and butane for liquefied gas production will lead to a reduction in the production of alkylate - a component for blending gasoline.

At the same time, the redirection of propane and butane to LPG production will negatively affect the profits of petrochemical companies that produce products such as polypropylene and alkylates, as they have a higher price than LPG, notes a source in the trade industry.

- the material says.

Recall

The US Treasury Department issued a license allowing Indian companies to purchase Russian oil at sea. This decision was made to compensate for the fuel shortage caused by the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World