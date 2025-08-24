$41.220.00
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

President Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day, emphasizing that the strength of the state is formed by the daily work and courage of every citizen. He stressed that Ukraine resolutely responds to aggression, defending its sovereignty.

Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated citizens on Independence Day, emphasizing that the state's strength is formed not only on the front lines but also through the daily work and courage of every Ukrainian. He stressed that victory over the aggressor and the protection of sovereignty remain the country's main task, and responses to attacks and attempts at pressure will always be decisive and just, writes UNN.

Details

Every Ukrainian man and woman. Thank you all - for coming, for creating Ukraine together. For this Ukraine, which became adult on February 24. It took everything into its own hands, took up arms. There was no time to hesitate or be afraid. We really stopped the second army in the world. And we will continue, because victory over the invincible Russian army is our task. We are leading it, and we will lead everyone in their place, everyone who defends independence in their home

- said the President.

He noted that the protection of Ukrainian independence is carried out not only on the front lines but also through daily work, courage, and the achievements of citizens. Every Ukrainian man and woman contributes to the preservation of the country's sovereignty.

Independence is felt today in international arenas and stages where Ukrainians perform. It is on the pages of books, in the words of poems written by Ukrainians. When the war continues every day, we feel this nation, this people. And every day we are ready to defend it

- added Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that Ukrainians continue to hold their positions on the land where future generations will stand, and that in a hundred years, Ukraine's Independence Day will be celebrated here.

When Russia wants to seize Sumy region, our Armed Forces appear in Kursk region. When the enemy attacks our energy, leaving us without light and heat, its oil refineries burn. No one can forbid us such strikes, because it is justice. Just as when Russia attacks us every day, our peaceful cities, hospitals, schools, kills civilians, our children - it receives a response. This is justice. This will be the case in Ukraine when its calls for peace are ignored

- he emphasized.

At the same time, according to the President, Ukraine continues to seek peaceful solutions, but in case of aggression, it responds with force. The country will no longer succumb to pressure and forced compromises that contradict its national interests.

Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025

Alona Utkina

SocietyPolitics
Electricity
Oil
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine