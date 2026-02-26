In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of the Russian shelling has risen to 10, including a child

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
12:47 PM • 1654 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 35152 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
08:55 AM • 24887 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 40172 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 55204 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 48455 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 53937 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 30343 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 21228 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 60371 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3m/s
71%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night attack on Kharkiv: at least 14 injuredFebruary 26, 03:58 AM • 5798 views
Attack on Kyiv: city authorities reported on the consequences of enemy strikesFebruary 26, 04:58 AM • 28271 views
Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline07:34 AM • 24056 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideo09:00 AM • 20992 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandists09:59 AM • 23160 views
Publications
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 35198 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 53961 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 60390 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 64235 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 46978 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Antonio Tajani
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poltava Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideo09:00 AM • 21383 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 41808 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 44797 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 49246 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 49849 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Technology
The Guardian

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of the Russian shelling has risen to 10, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The number of victims of the massive Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia has increased to 10 people, including an 8-year-old child. All victims received medical assistance, most are being treated on an outpatient basis.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of the Russian shelling has risen to 10, including a child

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims due to the massive Russian shelling has increased to 10, including an 8-year-old child, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Due to the massive Russian shelling of the city (Zaporizhzhia - ed.), the number of victims has increased to 10 people, including an 8-year-old child, 5 women and 4 men.

- the message says.

According to rescuers, all victims received the necessary medical care. Most are being treated on an outpatient basis.

Let's add

Currently, emergency rescue operations have been completed. Rescuers extinguished all fires and inspected the territory. Utility services are carrying out restoration work at the scene.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on February 26 - educational institution damaged, 41 children were in shelter26.02.26, 10:28 • 2952 views

Earlier, 9 victims were reported in Zaporizhzhia.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia