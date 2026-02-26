In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of the Russian shelling has risen to 10, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
The number of victims of the massive Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia has increased to 10 people, including an 8-year-old child. All victims received medical assistance, most are being treated on an outpatient basis.
Due to the massive Russian shelling of the city (Zaporizhzhia - ed.), the number of victims has increased to 10 people, including an 8-year-old child, 5 women and 4 men.
According to rescuers, all victims received the necessary medical care. Most are being treated on an outpatient basis.
Currently, emergency rescue operations have been completed. Rescuers extinguished all fires and inspected the territory. Utility services are carrying out restoration work at the scene.
Earlier, 9 victims were reported in Zaporizhzhia.