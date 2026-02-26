In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims of the Russian shelling has risen to 10, including a child

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims due to the massive Russian shelling has increased to 10, including an 8-year-old child, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Due to the massive Russian shelling of the city (Zaporizhzhia - ed.), the number of victims has increased to 10 people, including an 8-year-old child, 5 women and 4 men. - the message says.

According to rescuers, all victims received the necessary medical care. Most are being treated on an outpatient basis.

Let's add

Currently, emergency rescue operations have been completed. Rescuers extinguished all fires and inspected the territory. Utility services are carrying out restoration work at the scene.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on February 26 - educational institution damaged, 41 children were in shelter

Earlier, 9 victims were reported in Zaporizhzhia.