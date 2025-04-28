In Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian strike left some residents without light, communication and internet

$41.750.06
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
05:58 AM • 7422 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 13069 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

April 27, 04:20 PM • 22327 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

April 27, 05:03 AM • 51025 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 96372 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 88451 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 64754 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

April 26, 04:00 AM • 130099 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 66808 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52033 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

April 27, 09:18 PM • 14733 views

Azov soldiers showed the interrogation of Russians who stormed positions on scooters

April 27, 09:35 PM • 12649 views

In Kyiv, a drunk woman fell from an electric scooter: now she will pay a fine of 17,000

April 27, 09:58 PM • 12932 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

03:17 AM • 8886 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 10998 views
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
05:58 AM • 7422 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 130099 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 107689 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 136427 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 186738 views
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 96372 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 41221 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 76741 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 67612 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 71235 views
In Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian strike left some residents without light, communication and internet

 508 views

As a result of the enemy shelling of one of the communities of the Zaporizhzhia region, private houses were damaged. There is also a partial lack of electricity, communication and internet, but, according to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

As a result of shelling by Russian troops in one of the communities of Zaporizhzhia region, there is a partial lack of electricity, communication and internet, but, preliminarily, without casualties, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Monday, UNN writes.

Due to enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia region, there is a partial lack of electricity, communication and internet in one of the communities

- Fedorov wrote.

According to him, private houses and surrounding areas were also damaged. "Preliminary, without casualties," the head of the RMA noted.

Zaporizhzhia region: a house was damaged due to enemy attacks, no casualties28.04.25, 07:29 • 1774 views

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivan Fedorov
