In Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian strike left some residents without light, communication and internet
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy shelling of one of the communities of the Zaporizhzhia region, private houses were damaged. There is also a partial lack of electricity, communication and internet, but, according to preliminary information, there are no casualties.
As a result of shelling by Russian troops in one of the communities of Zaporizhzhia region, there is a partial lack of electricity, communication and internet, but, preliminarily, without casualties, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Monday, UNN writes.
Due to enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia region, there is a partial lack of electricity, communication and internet in one of the communities
According to him, private houses and surrounding areas were also damaged. "Preliminary, without casualties," the head of the RMA noted.
Zaporizhzhia region: a house was damaged due to enemy attacks, no casualties28.04.25, 07:29 • 1774 views