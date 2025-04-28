In Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian strike left some residents without light, communication and internet

As a result of shelling by Russian troops in one of the communities of Zaporizhzhia region, there is a partial lack of electricity, communication and internet, but, preliminarily, without casualties, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Monday, UNN writes.

According to him, private houses and surrounding areas were also damaged. "Preliminary, without casualties," the head of the RMA noted.

