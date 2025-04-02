In Zakarpattia region a passenger train fatally struck a child
Kyiv • UNN
In Vynohradiv district, a train hit a 14-year-old teenager who suddenly ran onto the tracks. The boy died at the scene from his injuries, and the police have opened a criminal investigation.
In the village of Vylok, a 14-year-old resident of the village of Perekhrestya died under the train of interregional connection "Zaporizhzhia-Solotvyno"
Details
On April 1, the police received a report that a person had died under a train in the village of Vylok.
"It turned out that at about 14:40, the driver of the passenger train "Zaporizhzhia-Solotvyno" ran over a 14-year-old resident of the village of Perekhrestya, who, according to the driver, suddenly ran onto the track. The child died at the scene from his injuries," the statement reads.
On the fact of violation of traffic safety rules or operation of railway transport, investigators of the Vinogradov police opened a criminal proceeding under Part 3 of Art. 276 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Expert investigations have been appointed in the case, according to the conclusions of which the police will establish all the circumstances of the incident. The investigation into the case is ongoing.
