In Ukraine, the number of open sole proprietorships fell by 9%, and the number of closed ones increased by 44%: data for 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

In the first 4 months of 2025, 81,928 sole proprietorships were opened in Ukraine, which is 9% less than last year. At the same time, the number of closed sole proprietorships increased by 44% and amounted to 119,895.

In Ukraine, the number of open sole proprietorships fell by 9%, and the number of closed ones increased by 44%: data for 2025

In Ukraine, 81,928 private entrepreneurs were opened in the first four months of 2025. This is 9% less than in the same period last year. This is reported by Opendatabot, reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, this year 119,895 entrepreneurs have ceased their activities. Compared to the same period in 2024, the number of closures increased by 44%. If last year more businesses were opened than closed, this year almost 38,000 more private entrepreneurs closed than opened.

According to Opendatabot analysts, a quarter of all new private entrepreneurs are engaged in retail trade: 20,763 are entrepreneurs. Another 7,129 private entrepreneurs are engaged in IT and consulting in programming. 6,216 new private entrepreneurs are engaged in wholesale trade.

Most private entrepreneurs were registered this year in three regions of Ukraine:

  • Kyiv — 11.6 thousand (14.2%);
    • Dnipropetrovsk region — 7.8 thousand (9.6%);
      • Lviv region — 6.1 thousand (7.6%).

        Interestingly, in 2025, women are initiating business more actively than men: 61% of new private entrepreneurs were registered by women. The share of men in the registration of private entrepreneurs was only 39%.

        Let's remind

        The Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko, stated that no tax increases are planned in 2025. According to him, the state has enough reserves and measures to avoid appealing to the parliament.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        Yevhen Ustimenko

