01:55 PM • 1174 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 11251 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:40 AM • 10553 views
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – Sybiha
11:33 AM • 17388 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 13419 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 18769 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 11977 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 27761 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48471 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70003 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
In Ukraine, over a million explosive objects have been neutralized since the start of the full-scale war - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, demining units of the Security and Defense Forces have neutralized over 1 million explosive objects. In 2024, 38 km² have been demined, and this year – almost 150 km².

In Ukraine, over a million explosive objects have been neutralized since the start of the full-scale war - Shmyhal

More than 1 million explosive ordnance have already been neutralized by demining units of the Security and Defense Forces since the beginning of the full-scale war. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

According to the Main Directorate of Anti-Mine Activities, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, almost 6,500 km2 of territories have already been surveyed, 9,691 km of roads, 10,164 km of power lines and 3,748 km of railways have been checked. And 37,000 km2 of de-occupied territories have been recognized as accessible for use after non-technical survey.

- Shmyhal said.

Ukraine signed a 1.5 million euro agreement with Italy and UNDP on humanitarian demining20.06.25, 19:51 • 3533 views

According to the minister, Ukraine is managing to increase the pace of demining carried out by anti-mine operators. Thus, in 2024, 38 km2 were demined, and this year - almost 150 km2.

Ireland transfers vehicles and demining equipment to Ukraine: full list18.09.25, 19:43 • 3851 view

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal