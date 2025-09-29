In Ukraine, over a million explosive objects have been neutralized since the start of the full-scale war - Shmyhal

More than 1 million explosive ordnance have already been neutralized by demining units of the Security and Defense Forces since the beginning of the full-scale war. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

According to the Main Directorate of Anti-Mine Activities, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, almost 6,500 km2 of territories have already been surveyed, 9,691 km of roads, 10,164 km of power lines and 3,748 km of railways have been checked. And 37,000 km2 of de-occupied territories have been recognized as accessible for use after non-technical survey. - Shmyhal said.

According to the minister, Ukraine is managing to increase the pace of demining carried out by anti-mine operators. Thus, in 2024, 38 km2 were demined, and this year - almost 150 km2.

