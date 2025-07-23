$41.820.07
Actual
Dassault Mirage 2000
Truth Social
Facebook
Time (magazine)
Airbus A320 series

In Ukraine, military professions were included in the National Classifier for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1252 views

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has for the first time formalized the professions of military personnel in the National Classifier of Professions, creating a section "Military Personnel". This applies to military personnel and reservists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and the National Guard, dividing them into officer, sergeant, and enlisted ranks.

In Ukraine, military professions were included in the National Classifier for the first time

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has included a new section, "Military Personnel," in the National Classifier of Professions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message on the agency's website.

Details

It is noted that the professions in this section apply exclusively to military personnel and reservists of the operational reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and the National Guard of Ukraine.

According to Deputy Minister of Economy Tetiana Berezhna, for the first time in the years of Ukraine's independence, the professions of military personnel have been formalized in the Classifier of Professions.

This step will not only contribute to increasing transparency in the personnel policy of the Armed Forces and other military formations but also ensure proper recognition of the complexity and importance of military service. The formalization of professions is a key element for building a modern, professional army capable of effectively performing tasks, including in the conditions of a full-scale war, as well as integrating into Euro-Atlantic structures.

- said Berezhna.

Professional titles of military occupations in the Classifier of Professions are assigned to three main subdivisions:

  • officer corps;
    • sergeant (petty officer) corps;
      • enlisted personnel.

        Specific qualification requirements (level of military education), штатного military rank, military accounting specialty for each position are determined by the штати of military units, taking into account the requirements of guiding documents

        - the message says.

        It is also indicated that the section "Military Personnel" does not apply to military personnel of law enforcement agencies of special purpose, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, the State Protection Department of Ukraine. 

        For reference

        The Classifier of Professions includes professional titles of jobs (professions, positions, occupations), which are systematized into professional groups, depending on the nature, complexity of the work performed, qualifications (level of education, specialization), according to the hierarchy of the International Standard Classification of Occupations.

        Recall

        According to the Department of Labor Market Analysis of the State Employment Service, after the war, Ukraine will need large-scale reconstruction - and with this, the demand for workers in key sectors will increase. The most in-demand will be military personnel, medics, builders, energy workers, educators, law enforcement officers, specialists in the defense and transport sectors, as well as programmers and psychologists.

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Society
        National Guard of Ukraine
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Ukraine
