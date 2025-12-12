$42.270.01
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 5586 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 13124 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 22480 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 35070 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 44551 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 37035 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 35803 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 53810 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22367 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
Publications
Exclusives
In Ukraine, greenhouse cucumber prices unexpectedly began to fall at the beginning of December

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

This week, wholesale prices for greenhouse cucumbers are falling in Ukraine due to low demand, which is unusual for December. Currently, cucumbers cost 90-120 UAH/kg, which is 10% cheaper than last week.

In Ukraine, greenhouse cucumber prices unexpectedly began to fall at the beginning of December

This week in Ukraine, the selling prices for greenhouse cucumbers unexpectedly began to fall, as the demand for greenhouse vegetables leaves much to be desired, which is absolutely atypical for this market segment in the first decade of December. This was reported by EastFruit, writes UNN.

As of today, greenhouse cucumbers are sold at 90-120 UAH/kg ($2.13-2.84/kg), which is on average 10% cheaper than a week earlier

- the report says.

Market operators attribute this price situation to the fact that wholesale companies and retail chains are increasingly refusing to purchase large batches of greenhouse cucumbers, citing low sales rates in retail. As a result, significant volumes of unsold products have already accumulated in the companies' warehouses, the quality of which is gradually deteriorating.

However, greenhouse cucumbers in Ukraine currently still cost on average 13% more than in the same period last year.

Most market operators consider this situation temporary and do not rule out that prices in this segment may resume growth as early as next week

- added EastFruit.

Recall

In January-October 2025, Ukraine increased tomato imports to 81.8 thousand tons and cucumber imports to 109.6 thousand tons. Turkey traditionally remains the largest supplier of both crops.

Olga Rozgon

Economy
Ukraine