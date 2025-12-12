In Ukraine, greenhouse cucumber prices unexpectedly began to fall at the beginning of December

This week in Ukraine, the selling prices for greenhouse cucumbers unexpectedly began to fall, as the demand for greenhouse vegetables leaves much to be desired, which is absolutely atypical for this market segment in the first decade of December. This was reported by EastFruit, writes UNN.

As of today, greenhouse cucumbers are sold at 90-120 UAH/kg ($2.13-2.84/kg), which is on average 10% cheaper than a week earlier - the report says.

Market operators attribute this price situation to the fact that wholesale companies and retail chains are increasingly refusing to purchase large batches of greenhouse cucumbers, citing low sales rates in retail. As a result, significant volumes of unsold products have already accumulated in the companies' warehouses, the quality of which is gradually deteriorating.

However, greenhouse cucumbers in Ukraine currently still cost on average 13% more than in the same period last year.

Most market operators consider this situation temporary and do not rule out that prices in this segment may resume growth as early as next week - added EastFruit.

Recall

In January-October 2025, Ukraine increased tomato imports to 81.8 thousand tons and cucumber imports to 109.6 thousand tons. Turkey traditionally remains the largest supplier of both crops.