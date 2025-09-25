In Ukraine, automation of registration and de-registration has been normalized: who can avoid going to the TCC

In Ukraine, the process of automatic registration and deregistration for military service has been standardized. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision initiated by the military department regarding the automation of this process. From now on, there is no need to visit the TCC and SP - male citizens of Ukraine who have reached the age of 17 can remotely register for military service using the "Reserve+" mobile application. Registration for such service is also carried out without the obligation to undergo or be referred to a military medical commission.

Men aged 25 to 60 who have not registered and are not registered will be registered automatically. The same applies to deregistration of those who have reached the maximum age for being in the reserve - there is no need to visit territorial recruitment centers for this.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched a new digital system "Impulse", which will replace paper-based personnel accounting with digital.