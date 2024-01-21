In the Tavriya sector, the enemy has increased artillery activity and is regrouping

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 74994 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109204 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138554 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136556 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175671 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171451 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281950 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178185 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167176 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148825 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103939 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103745 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105763 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 79744 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 53973 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 74999 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281951 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249629 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234752 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260104 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37473 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138555 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106387 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106386 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122514 views
In the Tavriya sector, the enemy has increased artillery activity and is regrouping

In the Tavriya sector, the enemy has increased artillery activity and is regrouping

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33899 views

Artillery activity of the Russian-terrorist forces in the Tavriya sector has slightly intensified, and they are currently regrouping.

Russian troops slightly increased artillery activity in the Tavriya sector yesterday. The occupiers are currently regrouping, so the Defense Forces are preparing for increased enemy activity. This was stated by Brigadier General and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

Details

As of 6:00 this morning, the enemy has not carried out any air strikes in our operational area for two days. However, yesterday they slightly increased their artillery activity - 703 artillery attacks were recorded. Yesterday there were fewer combat engagements (30 in total) and fewer uses of FPV drones. However, the enemy is regrouping and we are preparing for an increase in its activity

- Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the occupants concentrated their main efforts near Avdiivka, Nevelske and Pervomaiske yesterday. In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 23 enemy attacks. In Heorhiyivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, 6 attacks were repelled.

According to Tarnavskyi, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance west of Verbove. In particular, another Russian BMD-4 was destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

"In the operational area of the Joint Forces Operation Center Tavria, the total losses of the invaders amounted to 296 people and 27 pieces of military equipment. In particular, 3 tanks, 1 armored personnel carrier, 1 artillery system and 6 vehicles. One enemy ammunition depot has ceased to exist," said Tarnavsky.

80 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff21.01.24, 07:33 • 31022 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

