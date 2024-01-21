In the Tavriya sector, the enemy has increased artillery activity and is regrouping

Russian troops slightly increased artillery activity in the Tavriya sector yesterday. The occupiers are currently regrouping, so the Defense Forces are preparing for increased enemy activity. This was stated by Brigadier General and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports.

Details

As of 6:00 this morning, the enemy has not carried out any air strikes in our operational area for two days. However, yesterday they slightly increased their artillery activity - 703 artillery attacks were recorded. Yesterday there were fewer combat engagements (30 in total) and fewer uses of FPV drones. However, the enemy is regrouping and we are preparing for an increase in its activity - Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the occupants concentrated their main efforts near Avdiivka, Nevelske and Pervomaiske yesterday. In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 23 enemy attacks. In Heorhiyivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, 6 attacks were repelled.

According to Tarnavskyi, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance west of Verbove. In particular, another Russian BMD-4 was destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

"In the operational area of the Joint Forces Operation Center Tavria, the total losses of the invaders amounted to 296 people and 27 pieces of military equipment. In particular, 3 tanks, 1 armored personnel carrier, 1 artillery system and 6 vehicles. One enemy ammunition depot has ceased to exist," said Tarnavsky.

