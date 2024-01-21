80 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Over the past day, 80 combat engagements took place on the frontline. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the JFO "North" in the Volyn and Polissya directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled 6 occupants' attacks near Terny, Yampolivka in Donetsk region and another 7 attacks in the areas of Serebryany forestry and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Avdiivka and another 12 attacks south of Severne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the occupants near Heorhiivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where they repelled 6 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In Zaporizhzhya sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhya region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Over the past day, the enemy made 6 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops.

