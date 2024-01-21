The number of occupants killed near Avdiivka in 4 months is the same as the number of the USSR lost in Afghanistan. Serhiy Tsehotsky, an officer of the 59th separate infantry brigade named after Yakov Handziuk, told this on the air of the United News telethon, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that the Russian Federation will face the same fate as the USSR - collapse.

The factors are the same. They are pushed by elections and "environmental disasters" in the Russian Federation that have been accumulating for many years. Bashkortostan has started and will continue to do so, because bags and pieces of bodies are beginning to return to Russia. And this cannot but affect the fact that Putin needs to do something to justify his terrorist actions The military added.

