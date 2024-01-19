Number of russian casualties at the front near Avdiivka has increased significantly - Budanov

For two months now, the russians have been trying to advance in the East, but they have no results, and the number of their losses is growing. Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this in a commentary for the Financial Times, UNN reports.

Details

Kyrylo Budanov noted that russian attempts to advance on the eastern front, which have been going on since the fall of 2023, have not yielded any breakthroughs so far.

Their latest attempt to advance has been going on for two months. In fact, to no avail

In addition, Budanov said that the number of russian casualties at the front near Avdiivka has increased significantly in the last few weeks. He also expressed doubts about russia's ability to equivalently cover the losses of its troops and shells, even with the support of North Korea.

The head of the Ukrainian special service emphasized the need to continue to put pressure on russia, in particular in Crimea, by attacking from the air, using naval strike drones and conducting covert special operations. He reminded that last year Ukrainian units had repeatedly entered Crimea and added that active actions by special forces would continue. At the same time, the priority task of the respective missions remains the destruction of the logistics of the russian occupation army on the temporarily occupied peninsula.

