Number of russian casualties at the front near Avdiivka has increased significantly - Budanov

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 94482 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110924 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140703 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138036 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176456 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171697 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283131 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178216 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167217 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 107009 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 88414 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 40980 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 63065 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 50366 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 94482 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283131 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250700 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235814 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261099 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 50268 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140688 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106856 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106847 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122944 views
Number of russian casualties at the front near Avdiivka has increased significantly - Budanov

Number of russian casualties at the front near Avdiivka has increased significantly - Budanov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29414 views

According to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, russian attempts to advance in eastern Ukraine have been unsuccessful, and russian casualties have been increasing for several weeks in a row. At the same time, there are serious doubts about russia's ability to cover such heavy losses, even with the support of North Korea.

For two months now, the russians have been trying to advance in the East, but they have no results, and the number of their losses is growing. Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this in a commentary for the Financial Times, UNN reports.

Details

Kyrylo Budanov noted that russian attempts to advance on the eastern front, which have been going on since the fall of 2023, have not yielded any breakthroughs so far.

Their latest attempt to advance has been going on for two months. In fact, to no avail

In addition, Budanov said that the number of russian casualties at the front near Avdiivka has increased significantly in the last few weeks. He also expressed doubts about russia's ability to equivalently cover the losses of its troops and shells, even with the support of North Korea.

russia may launch a new large-scale offensive in Ukraine this summer - Financial Times19.01.24, 14:59 • 111443 views

The head  of the Ukrainian special service emphasized the need to continue to put pressure on russia, in particular in Crimea, by attacking from the air, using naval strike drones and conducting covert special operations. He reminded that last year Ukrainian units had repeatedly entered Crimea and added that active actions by special forces would continue. At the same time, the priority task of the respective missions remains the destruction of the logistics of the russian occupation  army on the temporarily occupied peninsula.

Air alert declared in occupied Sevastopol: russians block Crimean bridge17.01.24, 15:53 • 24186 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

