russia may launch a new large-scale offensive in Ukraine this summer - Financial Times

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
russia may launch a new large-scale offensive in Ukraine this summer - Financial Times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111444 views

russian occupation forces may launch a full-scale offensive against Ukraine in the summer of 2024. However, the success of the offensive remains uncertain.

russian occupation forces may launch a new full-scale offensive against Ukraine in the summer of 2024. This is stated in the article of the Financial Times, reports UNN.

Details

The publication explains that the goal of the offensive may be the complete capture of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In addition, according to officials, another attempt to seize Kharkiv or even Kyiv is not ruled out.

Chaus: Russia is able to quickly form a contingent for a repeat offensive in Chernihiv region 02.01.24, 17:00 • 36812 views

It is noted that this fully explains why russia continues offensive operations in eastern Ukraine on several fronts, especially in the area of Avdiivka, as well as near Lyman and Kupyansk.

The journalists also remind us that, according to US intelligence, Putin's ultimate goal in Ukraine remains unchanged: to conquer the country and subjugate the people.

Addendum

At the same time, the publication does not predict the success of russia's likely offensive. In particular, the journalists refer to Budanov, who is not sure that russia will be able to compensate for its technical losses, even with the support of the DPRK.

The publication added that Moscow has received Chinese chips for equipment and missiles from North Korea, which has put russia in a better position than it was after being weakened in the battles for Bakhmut in 2013.

A Western official also said that the prospects for an operational breakthrough on either side in 2024 are slim. The FT writes that Ukraine is changing tactics and moving to "active defense" after an unsuccessful summer counteroffensive.

Thus, Kyiv wants not only to hold the defensive lines, but also to look for weaknesses in the enemy's defense. In combination with air strikes , this will allow Ukraine to increase its forces this year and prepare for 2025, when a counteroffensive will have more chances.

The publication emphasizes that even Ukraine's biggest allies support this development. In particular, last December, the Estonian Ministry of Defense advised Ukraine to move to "strategic defense." 

Estonia has prepared a strategy plan to help Ukraine win the war in three years15.01.24, 09:24 • 114174 views

Tallinn is confident that this will give Ukraine and its allies time to create an industrial base, train reserves, and increase manpower and artillery production capacity to resume an offensive campaign in 2025.

Recall

The commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev reportedthat more than 500,000 anti-tank mines had been laid on the main directions of the enemy's possible offensive. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

