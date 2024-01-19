russia may launch a new large-scale offensive in Ukraine this summer - Financial Times

russian occupation forces may launch a new full-scale offensive against Ukraine in the summer of 2024. This is stated in the article of the Financial Times, reports UNN.

Details

The publication explains that the goal of the offensive may be the complete capture of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In addition, according to officials, another attempt to seize Kharkiv or even Kyiv is not ruled out.

Chaus: Russia is able to quickly form a contingent for a repeat offensive in Chernihiv region

It is noted that this fully explains why russia continues offensive operations in eastern Ukraine on several fronts, especially in the area of Avdiivka, as well as near Lyman and Kupyansk.

The journalists also remind us that, according to US intelligence, Putin's ultimate goal in Ukraine remains unchanged: to conquer the country and subjugate the people.

Addendum

At the same time, the publication does not predict the success of russia's likely offensive. In particular, the journalists refer to Budanov, who is not sure that russia will be able to compensate for its technical losses, even with the support of the DPRK.

The publication added that Moscow has received Chinese chips for equipment and missiles from North Korea, which has put russia in a better position than it was after being weakened in the battles for Bakhmut in 2013.

A Western official also said that the prospects for an operational breakthrough on either side in 2024 are slim. The FT writes that Ukraine is changing tactics and moving to "active defense" after an unsuccessful summer counteroffensive.

Thus, Kyiv wants not only to hold the defensive lines, but also to look for weaknesses in the enemy's defense. In combination with air strikes , this will allow Ukraine to increase its forces this year and prepare for 2025, when a counteroffensive will have more chances.

The publication emphasizes that even Ukraine's biggest allies support this development. In particular, last December, the Estonian Ministry of Defense advised Ukraine to move to "strategic defense."

Estonia has prepared a strategy plan to help Ukraine win the war in three years

Tallinn is confident that this will give Ukraine and its allies time to create an industrial base, train reserves, and increase manpower and artillery production capacity to resume an offensive campaign in 2025.

Recall

The commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev reportedthat more than 500,000 anti-tank mines had been laid on the main directions of the enemy's possible offensive.