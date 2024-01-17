Air alert declared in occupied Sevastopol: russians block Crimean bridge

An air alert has been declared in russian-occupied Sevastopol. This was stated by the so-called head of the occupation authorities of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev, reports UNN.

Details

An air alert has been declared in occupied Sevastopol. Local media also report that Russians have blocked traffic across the Crimean bridge.

Addendum

Telegram channels report that explosions are heard in the area of the occupied city of Sevastopol.