Air alert declared in occupied Sevastopol: russians block Crimean bridge
Kyiv • UNN
In russian-occupied Sevastopol, an air alert has been declared, explosions have been reported near the city, and traffic across the Crimean Bridge has been blocked.
An air alert has been declared in russian-occupied Sevastopol. This was stated by the so-called head of the occupation authorities of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev, reports UNN.
Details
An air alert has been declared in occupied Sevastopol. Local media also report that Russians have blocked traffic across the Crimean bridge.
Addendum
Telegram channels report that explosions are heard in the area of the occupied city of Sevastopol.