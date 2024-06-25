In the "servant of the people" stated that they do not maintain any ties with Tishchenko

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65106 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72924 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85695 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30790 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1068 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4326 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11686 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13332 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17333 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In the "servant of the people" stated that they do not maintain any ties with Tishchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16969 views

The servant of the people faction does not maintain any ties with MP Mykola Tishchenko, and he is personally responsible for his actions and statements after his expulsion on January 27, 2023.

In the "servant of the people" stated that they do not maintain any ties with Tishchenko

The servant of the people faction does not maintain any ties with MP Mykola Tishchenko. He is personally responsible for his actions and statements, said the press secretary of the faction Yulia Paliychuk, reports UNN

Details

The faction's press secretary recalled that Mykola Tyshchenko was neither a member of the Servant of the People party nor a member of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The decision to expel him was made on January 27, 2023.

Since then, the faction has not maintained any ties with Tishchenko. Since January of last year, he has been non-factional and bears personal responsibility for his actions and statements

- wrote Paliychuk in Telegram.

Addition 

Now at this moment there is a court session, where they must choose a measure of restraint for people's deputy Mykola Tishchenko.  the trial was scheduled for 14 hours. According to journalists, Tishchenko came to court 30 minutes later. 

Previously 

In social networks, a video appeared in which in Dnipro allegedly guards of people's deputy Mykola Tishchenko, who is in the city, beat a man. The recording shows that unknown people in unmarked military uniforms beat a man handcuffed. At the same time, the man who was attacked was with a baby carriage. 

Subsequently, the full version of the video with the conflict appeared, in which Tishchenko also appears. As the media found out, the man who was handcuffed is a veteran of the Kraken Unit Dmitry Pavlov. The conflict allegedly occurred due to the fact that the MP walked around the city in a military uniform, although he is not related to military service and is not a veteran .

Local law enforcement officers said that they did not cooperate with Tishchenko. The police opened two criminal proceedings: on the fact of causing minor injuries and illegal imprisonment. Tishchenko himself in social networks explained the situation by the fact that allegedly "a military man attacked police officers", and also said that the military man is allegedly the head of security of the "bot farm".

At the same time, Tishchenko added that he has no security. In addition, Tishchenko claims that it was a provocation. According to him, Pavlov served in the Kraken division, but was discharged for his mother's health. Tishchenko also stressed that the victim is no longer a serviceman.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, condemned the shameful behavior of MP Tishchenko and his conflict with the military, hinting that law enforcement agencies should respond accordingly.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
