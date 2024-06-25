In the "servant of the people" stated that they do not maintain any ties with Tishchenko

The servant of the people faction does not maintain any ties with MP Mykola Tishchenko. He is personally responsible for his actions and statements, said the press secretary of the faction Yulia Paliychuk, reports UNN.

Details

The faction's press secretary recalled that Mykola Tyshchenko was neither a member of the Servant of the People party nor a member of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The decision to expel him was made on January 27, 2023.

Since then, the faction has not maintained any ties with Tishchenko. Since January of last year, he has been non-factional and bears personal responsibility for his actions and statements - wrote Paliychuk in Telegram.

Addition

Now at this moment there is a court session, where they must choose a measure of restraint for people's deputy Mykola Tishchenko. the trial was scheduled for 14 hours. According to journalists, Tishchenko came to court 30 minutes later.

Previously

In social networks, a video appeared in which in Dnipro allegedly guards of people's deputy Mykola Tishchenko, who is in the city, beat a man. The recording shows that unknown people in unmarked military uniforms beat a man handcuffed. At the same time, the man who was attacked was with a baby carriage.

Subsequently, the full version of the video with the conflict appeared, in which Tishchenko also appears. As the media found out, the man who was handcuffed is a veteran of the Kraken Unit Dmitry Pavlov. The conflict allegedly occurred due to the fact that the MP walked around the city in a military uniform, although he is not related to military service and is not a veteran .

Local law enforcement officers said that they did not cooperate with Tishchenko. The police opened two criminal proceedings: on the fact of causing minor injuries and illegal imprisonment. Tishchenko himself in social networks explained the situation by the fact that allegedly "a military man attacked police officers", and also said that the military man is allegedly the head of security of the "bot farm".

At the same time, Tishchenko added that he has no security. In addition, Tishchenko claims that it was a provocation. According to him, Pavlov served in the Kraken division, but was discharged for his mother's health. Tishchenko also stressed that the victim is no longer a serviceman.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, condemned the shameful behavior of MP Tishchenko and his conflict with the military, hinting that law enforcement agencies should respond accordingly.