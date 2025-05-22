In the Russian Federation, they complain about a drone attack on the Ryazan Oil Refinery
Russian media reports a drone attack on the Ryazan Oil Refinery, where five UAVs were shot down. It is also reported that a UAV was shot down in the Moscow region and a massive attack on other regions.
In Russia, a drone attack on an oil refinery in Ryazan is reported. This is reported by Russian Telegram channels and the media, writes UNN.
According to reports, "drones are attacking the Ryazan oil refinery." "According to locals, five UAVs were shot down in the area of the plant in an hour. The wreckage fell outside the territory of the enterprise," Russian media reported.
Also, Russian media reported that this was the largest attack on Ryazan since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia: "Drones have been flying to Ryazan for more than a day." "As it became known, a military helicopter was raised into the sky to intercept them," the Mash message says.
It is noted that the air defense of the aggressor state continues to shoot at targets in the sky.
It is also reported that the Russian air defense system destroyed two UAVs in Domodedovo near Moscow. Residents of Vidny also reported sounds of explosions. In the south, exits to the Moscow Ring Road were blocked in some places, Mash notes.
Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that air defense destroyed three UAVs flying to Moscow. The "Carpet" plan was introduced at the Zhukovsky and Domodedovo airports.
From the evening of May 20 to the morning of May 22, the Russian air defense system, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, shot down 485 UAVs over Russian regions.
Russian regions were subjected to a massive drone attack. Moscow, Tula, Orel, Kursk, Belgorod and other regions were under attack. There are reports of downed drones and temporary restrictions at Vnukovo Airport.
