In the Russian Federation, an ammunition depot broke out, 7 soldiers were injured

In the Russian Belgorod region, an ammunition depot broke out, 7 soldiers were injured, reports UNN with reference to Astra.

"On the day of June 2, an explosion occurred near the Gremuchy farm in the Belgorod region in a Russian military camp, which caused a fire at an ammunition depot," the source told ASTRA.

Due to the detonation of ammunition, 7 soldiers were injured in various degrees of severity (they were hospitalized).

Gremuchy farm is located about 39 kilometers north of Belgorod — and from the border with Ukraine to the warehouse where the explosion occurred, more than 63 kilometers away. The preliminary cause of the emergency is careless handling of ammunition.