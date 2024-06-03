ukenru
In the Russian Federation, an ammunition depot broke out, 7 soldiers were injured

In the Russian Federation, an ammunition depot broke out, 7 soldiers were injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39089 views

An ammunition depot caught fire in a Russian military camp in the Belgorod region, injuring 7 soldiers.

In the Russian Belgorod region, an ammunition depot broke out, 7 soldiers were injured, reports UNN with reference to Astra.

"On the day of June 2, an explosion occurred near the Gremuchy farm in the Belgorod region in a Russian military camp, which caused a fire at an ammunition depot," the source told ASTRA.

Due to the detonation of ammunition, 7 soldiers were injured in various degrees of severity (they were hospitalized).

Russian aircraft dropped three more fabs on Belgorod region-mass media03.06.24, 13:31 • 29945 views

Gremuchy farm is located about 39 kilometers north of Belgorod — and from the border with Ukraine to the warehouse where the explosion occurred, more than 63 kilometers away. The preliminary cause of the emergency is careless handling of ammunition.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
