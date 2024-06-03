In the Russian Federation, an ammunition depot broke out, 7 soldiers were injured
Kyiv • UNN
An ammunition depot caught fire in a Russian military camp in the Belgorod region, injuring 7 soldiers.
In the Russian Belgorod region, an ammunition depot broke out, 7 soldiers were injured, reports UNN with reference to Astra.
"On the day of June 2, an explosion occurred near the Gremuchy farm in the Belgorod region in a Russian military camp, which caused a fire at an ammunition depot," the source told ASTRA.
Due to the detonation of ammunition, 7 soldiers were injured in various degrees of severity (they were hospitalized).
Gremuchy farm is located about 39 kilometers north of Belgorod — and from the border with Ukraine to the warehouse where the explosion occurred, more than 63 kilometers away. The preliminary cause of the emergency is careless handling of ammunition.