In the Podilskyi district, a balcony collapsed on an American citizen in front of the entrance to an apartment building - KCMA

In the Podilskyi district, a balcony fell on a US citizen who came to Ukraine to document the war. Right in front of the entrance to the apartment building. The man was injured. This is not an enemy attack, but a consequence of many years of inaction. - wrote Tkachenko.

He instructed the head of the Podilskyi RDA, Volodymyr Nakonechny, to keep in touch with the victim, take personal control of the situation in this building, and conduct an inspection of all facades for emergency conditions.

"We will provide all the assistance. And then there will be a serious conversation with the district management companies," Tkachenko added.

