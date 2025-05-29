In the Podilskyi district, a balcony collapsed on an American citizen in front of the entrance to an apartment building - KCMA

$41.590.09
Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 12912 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 31839 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 31740 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56728 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 62657 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 101889 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 103626 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 111427 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100818 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171253 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Publications
Exclusives
On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 80361 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 50982 views

ISW: Putin wants to force the West to "surrender" Ukraine and dismantle NATO

May 29, 03:04 AM • 10066 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 31657 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 22601 views
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56729 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 139759 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 217200 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 227701 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 231682 views
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 23226 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 32276 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 84308 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 144460 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 82967 views
In the Podilskyi district, a balcony collapsed on an American citizen in front of the entrance to an apartment building - KCMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, a balcony near the entrance collapsed on a US citizen who was documenting the war. He was injured, the KCMA promises assistance and inspection of facades.

In the Podilskyi district, a balcony collapsed on an American citizen in front of the entrance to an apartment building - KCMA
photos from social media

In the Podilskyi district, a balcony fell on a US citizen who came to Ukraine to document the war, in front of the entrance to an apartment building. The man was injured. This was reported by the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, in Telegram, reports UNN.

In the Podilskyi district, a balcony fell on a US citizen who came to Ukraine to document the war. Right in front of the entrance to the apartment building. The man was injured. This is not an enemy attack, but a consequence of many years of inaction.

- wrote Tkachenko.

He instructed the head of the Podilskyi RDA, Volodymyr Nakonechny, to keep in touch with the victim, take personal control of the situation in this building, and conduct an inspection of all facades for emergency conditions.

"We will provide all the assistance. And then there will be a serious conversation with the district management companies," Tkachenko added.

Let us remind you

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that explosives were found in the yard of one of the houses in the Darnytskyi district. However, a few minutes later, the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, assured that the information was not true.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Vitali Klitschko
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
