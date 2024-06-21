In the Odessa region, explosions were heard against the background of an air alert

In the Odessa region, explosions were heard against the background of a ballistic threat from the occupied Crimea, reports UNN with reference to local Telegram channels.

"An Air Alert has been issued in connection with the threat of using ballistics from Crimea. Odessa, please stay in safe places!"- said the mayor of Odessa Gennady Trukhanov.

In addition, monitoring channels reported that an enemy missile was moving in the direction of Chernomorsk.

Now the regional authorities have not commented on the information about the explosions.