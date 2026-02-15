In the Netherlands, the largest airport canceled hundreds of flights due to bad weather

The largest international airport in the Netherlands, Schiphol, canceled 170 flights on Sunday, February 15, due to snowy weather. This was reported by NOS, writes UNN.

Details

According to the airport, flights were canceled due to a combination of snowfall and strong winds. Runways and taxiways must first be cleared of snow. This also applies to aircraft parking areas.

KLM reports that the airport has asked companies to cancel a certain percentage of their flights. This primarily concerns flights scheduled between 5 p.m. and midnight.

A yellow warning level has been declared throughout the Netherlands due to snowfall.

Recall

Due to a powerful snow cyclone and frosts, French aviation authorities demand to reduce the number of flights. Charles de Gaulle Airport reduced the number of departures by 30%, and Orly by 20%.

Significant snow, wet snow, and ice expected in Ukraine - forecast for February 15-16