In the Netherlands, after the collapse of the coalition, they are going to hold new elections on October 29 6 June 2025

Elections after the collapse of the coalition and the announcement of the resignation of the current government in the Netherlands will be held on Wednesday, October 29, NOS reports, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, the country's cabinet of ministers accepts such recommendations of the election commission.

According to the election commission and the cabinet of ministers, it is not worth doing this earlier than October 29, in particular because there are "autumn holidays". In addition, 13.5 million verified voter cards must be printed and sent by mail.

It is also noted that municipalities need time to train volunteers and find suitable polling stations. Dutch voters living abroad must have time to register and receive a postal voting certificate.

Political parties also need time to prepare for the elections, for example, to write an election program, compile a list of candidates for members of parliament, and organize party congresses so that members can express their opinions.

"The probability that the parliamentary majority will still object to the date is zero," the publication writes.

Let us remind

Prime Minister Netherlands Dijk Schof announced the resignation of the government after disagreements over migration policy led to the withdrawal of the party of the far-right leader in the Netherlands Herta Wildersa.