In the Kyiv region, a KIA driver hit a 10-year-old girl on the side of the road: the child died, the driver was taken into custody

Employees of the investigation department of the Kyiv region police informed the driver of suspicion of committing a traffic accident that killed a 10-year-old girl. This is reported by UNN with reference to the GUNP of Ukraine in the Kyiv region.

Details

The tragedy occurred on May 19 at 08:00 in the village of Kuchakiv, Boryspil district. A 60-year-old driver of a KIA car drove into the oncoming lane, then drove onto the shoulder and ran over a young girl.

The child died from injuries sustained in the accident. After the driver was detained, he was informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of traffic safety rules that led to death). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of up to three years.

Currently, the suspect has been chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Recall

In Izmail, Odessa region, an ambulance and a car collided. As a result of the accident, seven people were injured, one woman died.