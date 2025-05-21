In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians are accumulating personnel closer to the line of combat contact - military

$41.490.09
46.650.20
ukenru
The State Service for Ethnic Policy explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face
Exclusive
11:37 AM • 118 views

The State Service for Ethnic Policy explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 11192 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
09:21 AM • 24767 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 34716 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 101600 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 74811 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 115968 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 221547 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 86754 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 187981 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5m/s
31%
747mm
Popular news

Overnight, Russians Massively Attacked Sumy with "Shaheds": Consequences of the Strikes

May 21, 02:49 AM • 45722 views

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

06:43 AM • 38785 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

07:01 AM • 57086 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 56845 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 16424 views
Publications

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 101600 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 132027 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 221547 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 187981 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 251858 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Giorgia Meloni

Donald Tusk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 16500 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 56917 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 140918 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 104819 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 98807 views
Actual

Iron dome

The New York Times

Shahed-136

Football

Nord Stream

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians are accumulating personnel closer to the line of combat contact - military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

The Russians are pulling personnel to the line of contact in the Kharkiv direction, preparing for active assault operations. The enemy uses artillery, UAVs, equipment and infantry in a combined manner.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians are accumulating personnel closer to the line of combat contact - military

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians are pulling their personnel closer to the line of combat contact. This indicates that the enemy is preparing for active assault operations, said the chief of staff of the 13th brigade of operational assignment "Khartia" Andriy Pomahajbus, reports UNN

Details

The enemy is trying to pull his personnel closer to the line of combat contact and conduct at least some combat operations, but in general nothing works for them

- said Pomahajbus. 

He also noted that there is an accumulation of personnel closer to the state border of Ukraine. This is evidence of the preparation of active assault actions.

We see an accumulation of personnel closer to the state border. That is, there are attempts to delay personnel, accumulation. There is clearly preparation for active assault actions by the enemy. But the Defense Forces are always ready to repel

- explained the military.

He also added that the actions of the Russians are of a combined nature. The enemy uses artillery, unmanned systems, armored vehicles and infantry.

Their actions have a combined principle of application. This is artillery, and unmanned systems, both for destruction and for reconnaissance, plus heavy equipment. And at the same time they bring in infantry. In one direction they distract attention, in another there is infiltration

- said Pomahajbus. 

At the same time, Pomahajbuv said that talk about the alleged summer offensive of the Russians makes no sense, since the enemy is already constantly attacking all four years of the war.

Russian troops are constantly attacking. And this summer offensive... What summer offensive, they have been attacking for the fourth year

- summed up the military.

Addendum

In the area of Chasovoy Yar, the Russians are increasing military potential and storming the positions of the Armed Forces. They actively use aviation and UAVs, complicating the defense of the city.

In the Dvorychna area of Kharkiv region, the situation remains difficult. The invaders continue to transfer infantry units to the right bank of the Oskil River. However, there are currently no crossings across the river for the enemy. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Brent
$65.89
Bitcoin
$106,336.80
S&P 500
$5,921.91
Tesla
$345.63
Газ TTF
$37.56
Золото
$3,314.39
Ethereum
$2,531.15