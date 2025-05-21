In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians are accumulating personnel closer to the line of combat contact - military

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians are pulling their personnel closer to the line of combat contact. This indicates that the enemy is preparing for active assault operations, said the chief of staff of the 13th brigade of operational assignment "Khartia" Andriy Pomahajbus, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy is trying to pull his personnel closer to the line of combat contact and conduct at least some combat operations, but in general nothing works for them - said Pomahajbus.

He also noted that there is an accumulation of personnel closer to the state border of Ukraine. This is evidence of the preparation of active assault actions.

We see an accumulation of personnel closer to the state border. That is, there are attempts to delay personnel, accumulation. There is clearly preparation for active assault actions by the enemy. But the Defense Forces are always ready to repel - explained the military.

He also added that the actions of the Russians are of a combined nature. The enemy uses artillery, unmanned systems, armored vehicles and infantry.

Their actions have a combined principle of application. This is artillery, and unmanned systems, both for destruction and for reconnaissance, plus heavy equipment. And at the same time they bring in infantry. In one direction they distract attention, in another there is infiltration - said Pomahajbus.

At the same time, Pomahajbuv said that talk about the alleged summer offensive of the Russians makes no sense, since the enemy is already constantly attacking all four years of the war.

Russian troops are constantly attacking. And this summer offensive... What summer offensive, they have been attacking for the fourth year - summed up the military.

Addendum

In the area of Chasovoy Yar, the Russians are increasing military potential and storming the positions of the Armed Forces. They actively use aviation and UAVs, complicating the defense of the city.

In the Dvorychna area of Kharkiv region, the situation remains difficult. The invaders continue to transfer infantry units to the right bank of the Oskil River. However, there are currently no crossings across the river for the enemy.