In the Dnipropetrovsk region, one of the communities announced a mandatory evacuation of families with children

A mandatory evacuation of families with children has been announced from the Mezhivska community of Dnipropetrovsk and several settlements of the region. This was reported by the Mezhivska STG, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the evacuation was announced from April 25. Families with children must leave the villages of Kolona Mezhova, Novopidhorodne, Raipole, and Sukhareva Balka.

According to the order of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, dated April 25, 2025, No. 7963/0/527-25, from April 25, 2025, in certain settlements of the Raipolsk старостинський district of the Mezhivska settlement territorial community (villages: Kolona Mezhova, Novopidhorodne, Raipole, Sukhareva Balka), a mandatory evacuation of families with children or their legal representatives has been announced. - the message says.

It is informed that the evacuation will be carried out by vehicles with prior agreement of the date and time of departure with mandatory registration at the assembly point of the village of Mezhova.

People who are leaving are advised to take with them documents, money, bank cards, medicines, water and food for several days, a mobile phone and charger, warm clothes and shoes for change, as well as other necessary things.

