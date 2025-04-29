In the Dnipropetrovsk region, one of the communities announced a mandatory evacuation of families with children

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year
08:02 AM • 11244 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 18035 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 19320 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 19777 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 25714 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 55008 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 57461 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42219 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 35205 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 48240 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
5.1m/s
25%
754 mm
Popular news

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

April 28, 11:32 PM • 19838 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

April 28, 11:58 PM • 20164 views

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

April 29, 02:17 AM • 17041 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

04:52 AM • 8278 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 10271 views
Publications

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 11244 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 18035 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 19320 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 19777 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 32317 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Mark Carney

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Canada

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 21426 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 41588 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 41171 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 148132 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 61844 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Signal

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Eurofighter Typhoon

Brent Crude

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, one of the communities announced a mandatory evacuation of families with children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1484 views

A mandatory evacuation of families with children has been announced from several villages of the Mezhiv community in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The evacuation began on April 25 and concerns the villages of Kolona Mezhova and others.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, one of the communities announced a mandatory evacuation of families with children

A mandatory evacuation of families with children has been announced from the Mezhivska community of Dnipropetrovsk and several settlements of the region. This was reported by the Mezhivska STG, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the evacuation was announced from April 25. Families with children must leave the villages of Kolona Mezhova, Novopidhorodne, Raipole, and Sukhareva Balka.

According to the order of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, dated April 25, 2025, No. 7963/0/527-25, from April 25, 2025, in certain settlements of the Raipolsk старостинський district of the Mezhivska settlement territorial community (villages: Kolona Mezhova, Novopidhorodne, Raipole, Sukhareva Balka), a mandatory evacuation of families with children or their legal representatives has been announced.

- the message says.

It is informed that the evacuation will be carried out by vehicles with prior agreement of the date and time of departure with mandatory registration at the assembly point of the village of Mezhova.

People who are leaving are advised to take with them documents, money, bank cards, medicines, water and food for several days, a mobile phone and charger, warm clothes and shoes for change, as well as other necessary things.

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded29.04.25, 07:52 • 7900 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Brent
$63.65
Bitcoin
$95,035.20
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$30.90
Золото
$3,321.69
Ethereum
$1,830.95