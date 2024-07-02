In the Black Sea, the enemy withdrew 7 ships
7 enemy ships left the Black Sea, including 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier without missiles.
There are 7 enemy ships in the Black Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, no missiles. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
There are 2 enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, no Kalibr cruise missile carriers.
There are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 2 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 24 missiles.
Within a day, in the interests of Russia, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed:
- 5 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to the Bosphorus;
- 7 ships sailed to the Azov Sea, 4 of them from the Bosphorus.
It is emphasized that Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems (AIS).
