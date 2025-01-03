In the Black Sea, the enemy has one “caliber” carrier without missiles

As of the morning of Friday, January 3, one Kalibr cruise missile carrier was spotted in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, no missiles, no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that there are 8 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 26 missiles.

Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

- 5 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 2 continued to the Bosporus;

- 4 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, of which 0 were moving from the Bosphorus.

The sunken Russian ship Ursa Major was carrying critical equipment for loading Kalibriv - Pletenchuk