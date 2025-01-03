ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Actual
In the Black Sea, the enemy has one “caliber” carrier without missiles

In the Black Sea, the enemy has one “caliber” carrier without missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27297 views

There is one Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea, but without ammunition. There are 8 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which have up to 26 Kalibr missiles on board.

As of the morning of Friday, January 3, one Kalibr cruise missile carrier was spotted in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, no missiles, no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that there are 8 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 26 missiles.

Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

- 5 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 2 continued to the Bosporus;

- 4 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, of which 0 were moving from the Bosphorus.

Image

The sunken Russian ship Ursa Major was carrying critical equipment for loading Kalibriv - Pletenchuk26.12.24, 09:16 • 14533 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
black-seaBlack Sea
bosforBosporus

Contact us about advertising