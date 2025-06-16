In the Alps, lightning killed three tourists: a husband, wife, and her brother

In Austria, two men and one woman died while climbing a mountain due to a lightning strike. The tragedy occurred on a popular hiking trail in the Tyrolean Alps, UNN writes with reference to the Kronen Zeitung.

It is reported that a 60-year-old man and his wife, as well as the wife's 62-year-old brother, were found dead at an altitude of about 2,270 meters after a sudden change in weather.

Police said that all three were heading to Mount Mittagspitze near the village of Flirsch, but decided to start descending around noon due to the approaching thunderstorm. After they did not return, a search operation was launched.

Soon, the crew of the rescue helicopter spotted the bodies of the dead tourists near the marked trail. The search was complicated by difficult weather conditions - rain, fog and strong winds even prevented the helicopter from landing. The bodies could only be recovered after the weather improved.

