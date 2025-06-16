$41.450.04
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
In the Alps, lightning killed three tourists: a husband, wife, and her brother

82 views

In the Tyrolean Alps, a 60-year-old couple and a 62-year-old relative died from a lightning strike while descending from Mount Mittagspitze due to a thunderstorm. Their bodies were found by rescuers.

In the Alps, lightning killed three tourists: a husband, wife, and her brother

In Austria, two men and one woman died while climbing a mountain due to a lightning strike. The tragedy occurred on a popular hiking trail in the Tyrolean Alps, UNN writes with reference to the Kronen Zeitung.

Details

It is reported that a 60-year-old man and his wife, as well as the wife's 62-year-old brother, were found dead at an altitude of about 2,270 meters after a sudden change in weather.

Police said that all three were heading to Mount Mittagspitze near the village of Flirsch, but decided to start descending around noon due to the approaching thunderstorm. After they did not return, a search operation was launched.

Soon, the crew of the rescue helicopter spotted the bodies of the dead tourists near the marked trail. The search was complicated by difficult weather conditions - rain, fog and strong winds even prevented the helicopter from landing. The bodies could only be recovered after the weather improved.

Addition

An experienced paraglider set a world record, becoming a "victim" of extreme weather in the mountains of China. His paraglider completely froze during the flight, but the man himself was saved.

Two people died and two more were injured in Poland due to storms and hurricanes. Power grids were damaged, scout camps were evacuated, and 18 boats overturned on the lakes. Rescuers made more than 3,500 trips.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Austria
China
Poland
Tesla
