In the 11 months of 2025, Russia dropped almost 44,000 KABs on Ukraine

From January to November 2025, almost 44,000 guided aerial bombs (KABs) were recorded targeting the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and frontline cities. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

In November 2025, the intensity of combat operations by the Russian occupation forces remained high. The Russian army dropped over 3,500 guided aerial bombs (KABs) on the positions of the Defense Forces and frontline cities.

The "hottest" month in terms of the number of KABs with which the Russian army attacked Ukrainian units was October 2025 – 5,328 guided aerial bombs were recorded.

The ministry says that this year the Russian army intensified its air terror.

While during 2024, enemy aircraft dropped almost 40,000 guided aerial bombs (an average of 109 KABs per day), in 11 months of 2025 – almost 44,000 guided aerial bombs. This is an average of 130 KABs per day.

Recall

In November 2025, air defense forces and aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 9707 enemy air targets, including 11 Kinzhal missiles and 2939 Shahed attack drones. Air Force aviation carried out 368 sorties, hitting command posts and concentrations of enemy personnel.