In the Russian city of Taganrog, a demonstrative "rebranding" of a building was carried out, where in Soviet times (more precisely, during the Stalinist period) the department of the People's Commissariat of Internal Affairs (NKVD) of the USSR was located. This is reported by Russian "media" and Telegram channels, reports UNN.

Details

On the former NKVD building on Petrovskaya Street, a memorial plaque was removed, which told about the fact that in the period from 1928 to 1941, many people were repressed here.

Instead, a new one was hung on the site of the old plaque, which mentions the allegedly "significant contribution" of the NKVD employees to the liberation of the city from the troops of Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

In Taganrog, they quietly changed the memorial plaque on the former NKVD department on Petrovskaya to something that corresponds to the spirit of the times. – Russian Telegram channels report.

Additionally

In the Moscow Metro, a bas-relief "Gratitude of the People to the Leader-Commander" was installed, on which in the center is a sculpture of the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Recall

The Stalin Museum in the city of Gori announced a tender for the restoration of the house where the Soviet dictator was born. It is planned that the repair work should be completed within 11 days and will cover the renovation of various elements of the building.