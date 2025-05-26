$41.500.00
How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating
Exclusive
06:37 AM • 7468 views

How to save on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 17621 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 33681 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 48574 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 205169 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 311515 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 353645 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 194063 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 120118 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 111425 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

In Switzerland, the bodies of five skiers were found near a luxury resort

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2722 views

Rescuers discovered the bodies of five skiers near the Swiss resort of Zermatt who had gone missing while climbing Mount Rimpfishhorn. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

In Switzerland, the bodies of five skiers were found near a luxury resort

The bodies of five skiers were found by rescuers near the Swiss luxury resort of Zermatt the day before, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

They were discovered the day after a group of climbers ascending the Rimpfischhorn - a 4,199-meter peak in the Valais Alps - reported to emergency services several pairs of skis left unattended near the summit.

Aerial and ground searches led to the discovery of bodies below the summit on the Adler Glacier, local Valais police said in a statement on Sunday.

The victims were found at different altitudes in avalanche debris in high-mountain areas near the Swiss-Italian border.

Three bodies were found in one area, and two more were found higher up on a narrow stretch of snow, the Air Zermatt rescue service said.

The fifth pair of skis was later found during the search, confirming that the group was traveling as a group of five. Their identities have not yet been officially released.

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

In a separate incident on Friday evening, Air Zermatt was also involved in a complex mountain rescue operation on the Fiescherhorner, where four climbers found themselves in distress due to fog and strong winds.

The first evacuation attempt had to be canceled due to weather conditions, but a second attempt just after midnight allowed all four to be safe.

Addendum

Zermatt is one of Switzerland's most prestigious ski resorts, frequented by wealthy British and other European skiers. But climbing the Rimpfischhorn is considered a more challenging expedition, about a five-hour drive from the resort.

There are several approaches to the ascent, all of which require overnight stays in a high-altitude hut. From Zermatt, they usually ascend by lifts to Blauherd at an altitude of 2,570 meters.

Five skiers found dead in the Swiss Alps11.03.24, 09:00 • 27535 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Switzerland
Italy
