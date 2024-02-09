In Switzerland, police shoot dead an Iranian armed with an axe who took hostages on a train

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 65238 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116887 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122006 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164043 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164890 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266978 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176751 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166818 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148595 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237222 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 63188 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 98985 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 60353 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 31633 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 41683 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266978 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237222 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222579 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248038 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234238 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116887 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100149 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100603 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117128 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117789 views
In Switzerland, police shoot dead an Iranian armed with an axe who took hostages on a train

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32954 views

Police shoot dead an Iranian man armed with an axe who held 15 people hostage on a train in Switzerland for four hours.

Swiss police shot and killed a 32-year-old Iranian asylum seeker who held 15 hostages in a train for four hours, threatening them with an ax and a knife. This was reported by UNN with reference to local media.

Details

On Thursday evening, a 32-year-old man armed with an axe and a knife took 15 hostages on a train in western Switzerland. He forced the driver to stop the train, leave his post and join the 14 passengers on the train. The train stopped with the doors closed at the station of Esser-sous-Chamvent, between the cities of Beaulieu and Yverdon-les-Bains.

Some passengers managed to contact the police. When the police arrived and surrounded the train, they saw that some of the passengers were tied up.

After four hours of negotiations with the attacker, the police decided to storm the train. At that time, the attacker was at a distance from the hostages. The police managed to free all the hostages, and none of them were injured.

During the assault, the attacker rushed toward the intervention team with an axe, and the policeman used his weapon to protect the hostages, fatally wounding the criminal

- the police said.

The man died on the spot, despite the help of a doctor who was in the intervention group.

According to preliminary information, he was an Iranian asylum seeker assigned to the canton of Neuchâtel. He spoke Farsi and English. An interpreter who speaks Farsi took part in the negotiations. The man's motives have not yet been established, as well as his psychological state.

Man who took hostages over war in Israel killed in Turkey02.02.24, 00:36 • 23843 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
switzerlandSwitzerland

