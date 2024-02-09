In Switzerland, police shoot dead an Iranian armed with an axe who took hostages on a train

Swiss police shot and killed a 32-year-old Iranian asylum seeker who held 15 hostages in a train for four hours, threatening them with an ax and a knife. This was reported by UNN with reference to local media.

Details

On Thursday evening, a 32-year-old man armed with an axe and a knife took 15 hostages on a train in western Switzerland. He forced the driver to stop the train, leave his post and join the 14 passengers on the train. The train stopped with the doors closed at the station of Esser-sous-Chamvent, between the cities of Beaulieu and Yverdon-les-Bains.

Some passengers managed to contact the police. When the police arrived and surrounded the train, they saw that some of the passengers were tied up.

After four hours of negotiations with the attacker, the police decided to storm the train. At that time, the attacker was at a distance from the hostages. The police managed to free all the hostages, and none of them were injured.

During the assault, the attacker rushed toward the intervention team with an axe, and the policeman used his weapon to protect the hostages, fatally wounding the criminal - the police said.

The man died on the spot, despite the help of a doctor who was in the intervention group.

According to preliminary information, he was an Iranian asylum seeker assigned to the canton of Neuchâtel. He spoke Farsi and English. An interpreter who speaks Farsi took part in the negotiations. The man's motives have not yet been established, as well as his psychological state.

