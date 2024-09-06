In Sumy region, the enemy dropped KAB bombs 9 times, a number of communities suffered

The border areas and settlements of Sumy region were subjected to 7 attacks. 10 explosions were recorded.

The KGB struck a number of communities in Sumy region:

Bezdrytska community: a strike by the CAB (1 explosion);

Bilopilska community: airstrike by the CAB (1 explosion);

Vorozhbianske community: launch of KAB bombs (3 explosions);

Yunikivska community: launch of KAB bombs (2 explosions);

Yampil community: Russians launched KAB bombs (2 explosions).

In addition: Velykopysarivska community - the enemy attacked there with an FPV kamikaze drone (1 explosion).

According to official data, at night and in the morning, Russians fired seven times at the border areas of Sumy region.

