In Sumy region, police exposed hunters of Red Book animals

Law enforcement officers in Sumy region exposed hunters who were illegally hunting marmots listed in the Red Book of Ukraine. The perpetrators were caught "in the act", reports UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Sumy region.

Details

The offenders were discovered by law enforcement officers during a joint patrol with a state inspector for environmental protection of the State Environmental Inspectorate of Sumy region. Local residents aged 25 to 35 established the illegal trade.

The men set up homemade traps-loops in the natural environment, in which four marmots were caught. Thanks to the prompt actions of law enforcement officers, the animals were rescued and returned to their natural habitat.

Law enforcement officers seized the vehicles of the defendants, as well as the tools of illegal fishing. In this case, a criminal proceeding was opened under Part 2 of Article 248 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal hunting). The investigation is ongoing.

