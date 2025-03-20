In Sumy region at night, Russians dropped 6 KABs: a woman died, her son was injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops massively shelled the Krasnopillia community in Sumy region, using KABs. As a result of the attack, there is one dead, one injured, damaged houses and a shopping center.
Russian troops massively shelled the Krasnopillia community in the Sumy region, using KABs, a 77-year-old woman was killed, her son was wounded, houses and a shopping center were damaged, the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday in Telegram, UNN writes.
The enemy continues massive shelling of the Krasnopillia community, using air weapons: CABs, drones. Today, March 20, the Russians dropped 6 KABs on the community. As a result of the enemy attack, preliminarily, 1 person was killed, another one was injured
As the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office clarified, "as a result of the enemy's attack, a 77-year-old woman was killed, her son was wounded." According to the investigation, the occupiers dropped a guided aerial bomb on a civilian's house in the town of Krasnopillia, Sumy district, at night.
According to the RMA, an apartment building and a private residential building, and the premises of a shopping center were damaged.
Addition
In total, according to the RMA, at night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 49 shellings of the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 101 explosions were recorded. The Stepanivka, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velykopysarivka, Burynska, Putivlska, and Esman communities were shelled.
Over the past day, the Russians carried out 114 shellings of the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 250 explosions were recorded. The Sadivska (two private residential buildings were damaged), Khotinska, Yunakivska, Myropilska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska (1 civilian was wounded, 14 private residential buildings, a medical facility, a lyceum, a preschool educational institution, 3 cars were damaged), Velykopysarivska, Hlukhivska, Esman communities, and Seredyno-Budska (an apartment building, three private residential buildings were damaged) were shelled.