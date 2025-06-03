In Sumy, after the Russian attack, there are already 25 victims, one woman died in the hospital - Ministry of Health
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack in Sumy, 25 people sought medical help, one woman died in the hospital. 24 patients remain in treatment, including three children.
In Sumy, as a result of the Russian attack, 25 people were taken to medical facilities for assistance, 1 woman died in the hospital, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported updated information as of 12:25, writes UNN.
25 people applied and were taken to medical facilities to provide medical assistance, 1 woman died in the hospital
24 patients, including three children, remain in treatment, as indicated.
In stationary departments - 12 adults and three children. "Eight of the wounded are in serious condition, and three of them are children," the message reads.
Addition
The Sumy City Council clarified that in connection with the tragedy that occurred on June 3, 2025 as a result of the enemy attack on the city of Sumy and led to the death of people, June 3 and 4 were declared Days of mourning in the Sumy City Territorial Community.