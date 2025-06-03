In Sumy, after the Russian attack, there are already 25 victims, one woman died in the hospital - Ministry of Health

$41.620.09
Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace
08:15 AM • 19712 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

07:51 AM • 41581 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

06:00 AM • 26950 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 83756 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 88922 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 109334 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 117615 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 206287 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 168924 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 164274 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

ISW: Russia's refusal to provide a draft "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul disrupted negotiations

June 3, 01:38 AM • 41379 views

Appropriated over 400,000: the director of an educational institution will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

June 3, 02:10 AM • 27058 views

The number of wounded in Chernihiv increased as a result of the night attack: details from the MBA

June 3, 02:41 AM • 30122 views

"Memorandum" on peace from Russia: Russian media обнародовали the full list of the Kremlin's "wants"

June 3, 03:12 AM • 33527 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 30073 views
Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
07:51 AM • 41581 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 31140 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 83756 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 206287 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 363185 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Vitalii Kim

Rustem Umerov

Andriy Yermak

Ukraine

United States

Chernihiv

Sums

Istanbul

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 11366 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

07:15 AM • 13733 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

06:54 AM • 12643 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 140006 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 145814 views
Shahed-136

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

MiG-31

In Sumy, after the Russian attack, there are already 25 victims, one woman died in the hospital - Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

As a result of the Russian attack in Sumy, 25 people sought medical help, one woman died in the hospital. 24 patients remain in treatment, including three children.

In Sumy, as a result of the Russian attack, 25 people were taken to medical facilities for assistance, 1 woman died in the hospital, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported updated information as of 12:25, writes UNN.

25 people applied and were taken to medical facilities to provide medical assistance, 1 woman died in the hospital

- reported the Ministry of Health in social networks.

24 patients, including three children, remain in treatment, as indicated.

In stationary departments - 12 adults and three children. "Eight of the wounded are in serious condition, and three of them are children," the message reads.

Addition

The Sumy City Council clarified that in connection with the tragedy that occurred on June 3, 2025 as a result of the enemy attack on the city of Sumy and led to the death of people, June 3 and 4 were declared Days of mourning in the Sumy City Territorial Community.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sums
