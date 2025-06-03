In Sumy, after the Russian attack, there are already 25 victims, one woman died in the hospital - Ministry of Health

In Sumy, as a result of the Russian attack, 25 people were taken to medical facilities for assistance, 1 woman died in the hospital, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported updated information as of 12:25, writes UNN.

24 patients, including three children, remain in treatment, as indicated.

In stationary departments - 12 adults and three children. "Eight of the wounded are in serious condition, and three of them are children," the message reads.

Mourning declared in Sumy for victims of Russian attack

Addition

The Sumy City Council clarified that in connection with the tragedy that occurred on June 3, 2025 as a result of the enemy attack on the city of Sumy and led to the death of people, June 3 and 4 were declared Days of mourning in the Sumy City Territorial Community.