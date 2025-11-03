In southern India, a truck crashed into a bus, killing at least 20 people

Early Monday morning in southern India, a truck loaded with concrete aggregate crashed into a passenger bus. The incident killed at least 20 people and injured about two dozen, UNN reports with reference to AP.

The public bus was carrying about 70 passengers heading to the city of Hyderabad in the southern state of Telangana when a truck traveling in the opposite direction collided with it near the town of Chevella, local official K. Chandrakala said.

The front of the bus was severely damaged, with several passengers trapped inside. Piles of rubble or gravel were also found inside the bus, burying alive at least one passenger, who was later counted among the dead. Rescuers had great difficulty cutting open the bus to retrieve the bodies.

Rajendra Prasad, head of the hospital in Chevella, said that 20 bodies had been transported to the morgue and would be handed over to their families after identification. Among the dead were the drivers of both vehicles.

Also killed were three college-aged siblings from a family in the town of Tandur.

What will I do without my daughters? - said their grieving father, Yellayya Goud, as relatives tried to comfort him.

