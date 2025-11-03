$42.080.01
Exclusive
01:00 PM
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 73363 views
In southern India, a truck crashed into a bus, killing at least 20 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

In southern India, a truck carrying concrete aggregate crashed into a passenger bus en route to Hyderabad. The incident killed at least 20 people and injured about two dozen more.

In southern India, a truck crashed into a bus, killing at least 20 people

Early Monday morning in southern India, a truck loaded with concrete aggregate crashed into a passenger bus. The incident killed at least 20 people and injured about two dozen, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The public bus was carrying about 70 passengers heading to the city of Hyderabad in the southern state of Telangana when a truck traveling in the opposite direction collided with it near the town of Chevella, local official K. Chandrakala said.

The front of the bus was severely damaged, with several passengers trapped inside. Piles of rubble or gravel were also found inside the bus, burying alive at least one passenger, who was later counted among the dead. Rescuers had great difficulty cutting open the bus to retrieve the bodies.

Rajendra Prasad, head of the hospital in Chevella, said that 20 bodies had been transported to the morgue and would be handed over to their families after identification. Among the dead were the drivers of both vehicles.

Also killed were three college-aged siblings from a family in the town of Tandur.

What will I do without my daughters?

- said their grieving father, Yellayya Goud, as relatives tried to comfort him.

Addition

At least nine people died and dozens were injured in a stampede at a popular Hindu temple in southern India.

In India, a passenger bus caught fire after being hit by a motorcycle. At least 25 people died and several more were injured.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Road traffic accident
India